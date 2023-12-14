Mother, son arrested for armed robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a mother-son duo allegedly involved in armed robberies was arrested by local police in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police officials claimed that the arrested armed robbers were fleeing after snatching a purse from a woman at the Saylani signal, adding that the Frere Hall police promptly took action and arrested the culprits on Chaudhary Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road.

The arrested culprits, Aisha and Haris, are residents of Karachi’s Keamari area and have been actively looting citizens for the past seven months in the metropolis.

The police officials also recovered a pistol, hashish, cash, and motorbike from the possession of the arrested criminals.

During interrogation under police custody, the accused disclosed that they had purchased the 9mm pistol from Keamari for Rs 20,000 and confessed to several robbery incidents in Karachi, meanwhile, Aisha is handed over to the woman police.

The police registered a case against the culprits under the relevant sections.

Last week, a robbery incident was reported, where the culprits in ‘police uniform’ looted multiple houses in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area in Karachi.

According to the victim’s family statement, the robbers dressed as Sindh police officers along with plain cloth men entered the house and took away all the valuables including gold, jewelry, mobile phones, and cash.

After ransacking one residence, the robbers in police uniform targeted another house for the robbery and later took the CCTV footage along with the valuables.

After the incident was reported, the crime scene unit, police, and rangers’ officials reached the scene to further investigate the incident.