Mother tackles 2-year-old son after he runs onto field during football game

Despite having sideline seats, one young soccer fan clearly wasn’t close enough to the action.

A mother named, Morgan Tucker took her son Zaydek to his first football game on Saturday night to watch FC Cincinnati face off against Orlando City FC at the Major League Soccer (MLS), when the 2-year-old boy ran onto the field.

The toddler was later chased after by his mother.

Our panoramic cameras caught the #FCCincy kid, pitch-invader. Solid run. Tracked the play well. Filled in at the right back pushed into the attack. [cc: @MattDoyle76 & @SGdoesit] pic.twitter.com/2WN160CLvk — Mark McClure (@mrkmcclr) August 8, 2021

About 70 minutes into the game, two-year-old showed a quick turn of pace as he made it onto the field. It led to Tucker dashing after Zaydek as he got away from her in their front row seats at TQL Stadium.

Tucker managed to bring down her son with a sliding tackle that would have made any defender proud, before scooping him and removing him from the playing surface.

“I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she told Good Morning America. “I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him.”

Tucker was captured on camera sprinting onto the field and then sliding in order to tackle Zaydek and take him off the field, where play was continuing.