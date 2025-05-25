web analytics
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Mother tongue bill tabled in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A legislation has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly for making mother tongue a compulsory subject in the province.

A treasury member Amjad Ali Javed tabled the bill in the house.

The proposed legislation seeks to make Punjabi, Seraiki and other local languages part of the education to ensure transmission of the cultural heritage to children.

“Mother tongues should be taught to children as a compulsory subject in all schools and Madaris at primary level,” the bill suggests.

The legislation also suggests to designate the language spoken in a particular district by the official gazzette notification.

Legislation also proposes preparation of the school curricula by the government for all districts and free distribution of books.

The bill also suggests special training of teachers on the subject.

The legislation was referred to the concerned standing committee, which will present its report within two months.

