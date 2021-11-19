Mother, two children killed in Rawalpindi gas leakage blast

RAWALPINDI: At least three people including the mother and her two children were dead in a blast due to gas leakage in Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources the incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Mazharabad area due to gas leakage. The house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast.

The rescue sources said that two children and their mother were burnt to death in the blast. The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital, while the identification of the deceased could not be ascertained.

Two persons were killed on the spot and five other sustained burn injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

On December 3, last year, a 10-year-old boy was killed and six others wounded when fire had erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

The cause of the incident was a cylinder explosion, which resulted in the collapse of a portion of the building.

