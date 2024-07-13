Mother with three daughters found dead in Swat

SWAT: A tragic incident was reported from Swat where a mother with her three daughters found dead in a house located at Dewlai area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police reports, the bodies had been lying in the house for three to four days before being found.

The police, along with local residents, had to break into the house to recover the bodies.

Meanwhile, the police officials disclosed that the victim’s husband, identified as Sardar Ali, currently residing in Saudi Arabia returned to Pakistan a few days prior to the incident.

Shockingly, Sardar Ali called the police from Saudi Arabia and confessed to the murders of his wife and daughters.

Authorities are now coordinating with international agencies to pursue legal action against the accused and ensure justice for the victims.