Motherhood is an experience everyone should be blessed with: Iqra Aziz

New-mom Iqra Aziz still can’t believe that she’s given birth and is now a mother to son Kabeer Hussain, an experience she believes that everyone deserves.

The first-time mother on Wednesday shared her experience of motherhood on Instagram with a montage of family pictures with husband Yasir Hussain and their little bundle of joy, Kabir. “Happiness is real,” she said in the caption.

Expressing disbelief at the miracle of giving birth, the 23-year-old said, “Thank you, Allah, for blessing us with this little bundle of joy. I still can’t believe I’ve given birth to this tiny hooman (human).”

The young mother went on to add a thoughtful prayer for all mothers-to-be and all the women who are waiting on their own miracle of pregnancy and birth. “Becoming a mother and feeling so much love is an experience everyone should be blessed with,” said Iqra Aziz.

The Qurban actress gave birth to her first child on July 23, 2021, and announced the news on her Instagram with a post that read, “Can’t explain the feeling Alhamdulillah.”

Husband Yasir Hussain also took to his own Instagram to share the good news with their fans and followers and has since shared numerous posts with his little family. The couple, however, has chosen to keep their child’s face away from the camera for the timebeing.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 after a whirlwind engagement in July of the same year. The Baaji actor proposed to Iqra at an award function, photos and videos of which went viral at the time.