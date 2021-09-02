Motorbike with grenade found near Lahore Sessions Court

LAHORE: The police cordoned off the area near the sessions court after a hand grenade found planted in a motorbike near the court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police officers rushed to the scene after getting report about the grenade in a motorcycle.

The police has started snap checking, while the area was being screened with metal detectors, officials said.

The police investigating about the person who left the bike with the bomb in the court’s vicinity. It also inquiring about the safe city and other surveillance cameras to get a cue with footage of the CCTV cameras.

A spokesperson of the police operations wing later said that the gas gun grenade was found from the motorbike near the sessions court. The gas gun grenade used to disperse the mob, according to the spokesperson.

Police inquiring to trace the accused with CCTV cameras, according to the spokesperson. “According to initial report explosive material was not found in the grenade.”

In June this year a powerful bomb blast hit Lahore’s Johar Town area in which, 15 to 20 kilograms of explosive material was used, which was detonated through a remote-controlled device. It was revealed that foreign-made explosive material packed with ball bearings, nails and other objects. The blast left a crater eight-foot deep and three-foot across.