Motorbike riding gunmen kill local PTI leader in Kambar Shahdadkot

KAMBAR SHAHDADKOT: Unidentified armed men shoot to kill Rana Sakhawat, a local leader of PTI, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rana Sakhawat was present at his Rice Mill in Lalu Raunk town, when unknown motorbike riding gunmen opened fire at him.

He sustained serious bullet injuries and was transferred to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana in a precarious condition.

He was succumbed to his injuries at the emergency ward of the hospital, according to police.

Rana Sakhawat Rajput also remained president of the local Rice Mills Association.

The motive behind the murder yet to be established.

