LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a significant step toward providing relief to the masses burdened by soaring fuel prices, ARY News reported.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister Punjab announced the waiver of transfer fees for motorcycles up to 150cc. This follows the federal government’s decision last Friday, May 9, to increase the petroleum levy on both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 15.

Following this hike, petrol prices climbed to Rs 414.78 per litre, while HSD reached Rs 414.58 per litre. The government officially issued a notification confirming the uptick in petroleum prices. This marks the fifth time since the start of the Iran War that the government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the country.

عوامی وزیر اعلیٰ کا احسن اقدام! ایندھن کی قیمتوں میں ریلیف کیلئے 150 cc تک کی موٹر سائیکلوں کی ٹرانسفر فیس ختم کرنے کا فیصلہ۔ pic.twitter.com/diXs5c5nTE — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 11, 2026

Last Friday, May 1, the price rose by Rs. 6.51 per litre, according to an official notification issued.

In a more significant move, the diesel price has been increased by Rs. 19.39 per litre, adding further pressure on transportation and industrial sectors.

The latest adjustment in petroleum prices reflects ongoing volatility in global oil markets and domestic pricing policies.

Authorities have advised consumers and businesses to prepare for the revised fuel costs.

Economists warn that the continuous increase in petrol prices is likely to trigger a further rise in inflation, as fuel costs directly impact transportation, food prices, and overall living expenses.

With fuel prices hovering at historic highs, concerns are mounting over the economic burden on the public.

The continuous increase in petroleum product prices is a clear reflection of the conflict involving Iran. If this tension is not settled, the burden of high fuel costs will turn the lives of citizens into a nightmare.

Pakistan is playing a key role in de-escalating the situation between Iran and the US. Both Iranian and US delegations have visited Islamabad, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has notably visited Pakistan twice to discuss regional stability.