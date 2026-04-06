Motorcycle, rickshaw transfer fees abolished amid petrol price hike

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has abolished transfer fees for motorcycles and rickshaws by approving an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Registration Bill. This move aims to provide relief to the public amid the fuel crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran, ARY News reported.

Dawood Shah, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, presented the private member’s bill in the KP Assembly.

Under the new legislation, the Rs 500 transfer fee for motorcycles and Rs 800 fee for rickshaws have been waived.

Additionally, charges for number plates and smart cards have been abolished. The bill also stipulates that the Rs 2,300 registration fee for motorcycles and the Rs 2,600 fee for rickshaws will no longer be collected.

To provide immediate relief, a one-month special exemption period has been granted for the registration of these vehicles.

The Provincial Excise Department is now mandated to implement the updated fee schedule under the amended law.

Earlier, the KP government had decided to limit business hours across the province as part of measures aimed at conserving electricity.

According to reports, under the new directives, markets and commercial plazas in divisional headquarters will close at 9:00 PM, while in other districts, they will shut by 8:00 PM.

Restaurants, cafes, wedding halls, and all events have been instructed to conclude by 10:00 PM in KP. However, home delivery and takeaway services will be allowed to continue beyond closing hours.

The revised timings by the KP government will also apply to private offices, academies, banks, jewellery shops, and fitness centres.

Industrial, manufacturing, and export units have been exempted from these restrictions. However, showrooms and retail outlets associated with industries will be required to follow the prescribed business hours.

The KP government has also directed that unnecessary and decorative lighting, including façade and ornamental lights, must remain switched off.

The authorities said the move is aimed at reducing electricity consumption and promoting efficient energy use in commercial activities.

All administrative secretaries and commissioners have been instructed to ensure strict implementation, while deputy commissioners will monitor markets at the district level to enforce the orders.

Also Read: Markets to close at 8 PM; restaurants at 10PM

Similarly, the Government of Balochistan announced new operating hours for markets, wedding halls, and restaurants across the province.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, all markets and shopping centres in Quetta will now close at 8:00 PM.

However, essential services, including medical stores, tandoors, and naan shops, have been exempted from the restrictions.

Officials further stated that all events at wedding halls, banquet halls, and hotels must conclude by 10:00 PM.

Read More: KP govt limits business hours to conserve electricity

Restaurants and hotels have also been directed to shut operations by 10:00 PM, as per orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The new timings have been implemented as part of administrative measures to regulate business hours in the province.