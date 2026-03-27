Motorcycles, rickshaws to get subsidized petrol via mobile app

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce a special relief package aimed at providing subsidized petrol to motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers via a mobile app across the country.

According to sources, the scheme will operate through a mobile application-based quota system, enabling eligible users to purchase fuel at reduced prices.

The move is intended to offer relief to economically vulnerable segments amid rising inflation, particularly users of two- and three-wheelers.

Under the proposed plan, beneficiaries will receive petrol at discounted rates based on a fixed quota.

Sources said multiple options for implementing the subsidy are under consideration, and final approval will be given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As part of the system, motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers will access subsidized petrol through a dedicated mobile application. Separate applications will be developed for consumers and petrol pump operators.

Retailers will be provided with mobile phones pre-installed with the required application, while consumers will use their own app to generate digital vouchers. These vouchers will then be scanned or entered by petrol pumps’ staff to verify eligibility and available quota.

Once a voucher is verified, fuel will be dispensed according to the user’s quota.

The quota will be linked to the user’s vehicle registration number and Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The quota limit is likely to be set at 15 litres; however, the final decision will be made by the relevant cabinet committee.

Sources further revealed that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Petroleum Division, and the Ministry of IT have finalized the application system. The government may also expand the program in the future to include more vehicle categories.

It should be noted that following the Iran war, the government announced Rs55 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices on 7 March 2026, taking petrol to Rs321.17 per litre and diesel to Rs335.86 per litre.