Motorcyclists without sides mirrors, indicators to face fines

Motorcyclists riding without side-view mirrors and functioning indicators will face fines under a new enforcement drive across Punjab, according to the City Traffic Police Lahore.

In a statement, the traffic police said that action will be taken against riders operating motorcycles without the mandatory safety equipment, including side-view mirrors and indicators.

The department also announced that public awareness campaigns and driver education sessions will be conducted to familiarize motorists with traffic regulations and promote compliance.

According to the statement, the absence of side-view mirrors and indicators is a major contributing factor to road accidents. Motorcyclists have been urged to ensure their vehicles meet all prescribed safety requirements to protect both themselves and other road users.

Read more: Bikers will have to install side mirrors under new rules

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to the Sindh government and DIG traffic to submit their comments on a petition challenging a law that exempts side mirrors on motorcycles in the province.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition. The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that the provincial government brought in a law exempting side mirrors on bikes.

He said motorists wearing helmets can’t see vehicles coming from either side without side mirrors, which leads to road mishaps.

The lawyer pleaded with the bench to order the government to repeal the law and introduce fines for motorists riding bikes without mirrors.