Motorway corruption case trial transferred to NAB

HYDERABAD: An anti-corruption special court decided to transfer Motorway (M-6), Matyari section, corruption to the NAB, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court granted a petition of the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with regard to transfer of 2.25 billion rupees graft scandal trial to the NAB.

The special court announced reserved verdict on the NAB plea and granted the request.

Anti-corruption Judge Zahoor Ahmed announced the order of shifting trial of the case to an accountability court.

The court announced that the NAB chairman’s plea being granted and the mega corruption case being transferred to the accountability court for further trial and recovery.

The NAB has nominated 11 accused in the M-6 graft case.

The case

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques.

