ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have issued a strict warning against the dangerous transport of sacrificial animals and the illegal practice of seating passengers alongside livestock in vehicles, ARY News reported.

In a social media advisory posted on Facebook, the NHMP urged citizens and transporters to avoid transporting sacrificial animals in trucks or other heavy vehicles in an unsafe manner.

The authority specifically emphasized that transporters must not board passengers in the same commercial vehicles carrying livestock.

The NHMP clarified that transporting sacrificial animals precariously or mixing passengers with livestock is a legal offense.

Citizens have been directed to use proper, alternative transport methods for livestock, with the authority warning that such unprotected travel significantly increases the risk of accidents, threatens public safety, and endangers precious human lives.

The NHMP instructed commuters to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130 in case of an emergency or if they require assistance.

Zil Hajj moon was sighted today, while Eid Ul Adha will fall on May 27.

These days, sacrificial animals are transported from one province to another in heavy-traffic vehicles. Whereas it is also witnessed that people also travel along with the sacrificial animals, which poses a danger to their lives.