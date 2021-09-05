Motorway police defer recruitment tests as NCOC bans inter-city transport

LAHORE: After the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) advisory following which a ban on all intercity public transport has been imposed, the motorways police have deferred its recruitment drive scheduled for September 6, ARY News reported.

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in an alert that now the recruitment drive has been rescheduled to now begin on Sep. 20.

The tests for the recruitment drive of the sub-inspector and patrol officers were originally decided for Sep 6, however, now since the intercity public transport has been banned in the Punjab province amid Covid scare, the new date for the drive is two weeks from now.

Inter-city transport restricted in Lahore as Covid numbers rise

Relevant to note today that in order to curb the Covid spread that has seen rapid across Punjab, the provincial government has imposed a temporary restriction on inter-city transport.

The restriction on all public buses travelling intra-city has been imposed till September 12 and a crackdown against those violating has begun by the motorways police.

Many private vehicle owners have reportedly been transporting people on heavy fares capitalizing on their need to go back to their hometowns from or via Lahore amid the ban on public transport.