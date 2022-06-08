Motorway police foil abduction bid of girl in Karachi

KARACHI: The motorway police have foiled a bid to abduct a girl on Lyari Expressway near Karachi’s Hassan Square, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unidentified persons – travelling in a car – attempted to abduct a girl, identified as Gul Sikka, from Lyari Expressway near Hassan Square.

Meanwhile, motorway police officers Khalid Memon and Aslam Mughal, who were present on the spot, took timely action and foiled the abduction bid of the girl.

However, the suspects managed to escape. Later, the police handed over the girl to her parents on the instructions of DIG Shahid Javed, SP Atif Shehzad and DSP Asrar.

Earlier in 2020, National Highways and Motorway Police foiled a kidnapping bid in the area of National Highway Mandra, Islamabad.

As per details, the motorway police followed a passenger taxi at the National Highway Mandra after hearing shouts from the women and children, travelling in the vehicle.

The police after chasing the car arrested two kidnappers and handed over them to the local police. The kidnappers were identified as Sohail Idress and Shehzad.

