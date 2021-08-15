Motorway Police foils kidnapping bid of trader’s son at Lyari Expressway: DIG

KARACHI: The motorways police foiled kidnapping bid of a trader’s son at Lyari Expressway, citing a police official, ARY News reported on Sunday.

DIG Motorways Police stated that the policemen saw a man in a car at the expressway crying for help. “The policemen chased the accused, which were behind the car in a vehicle. The policemen opened aerial fire. Seeing the policemen behind them the suspect escaped from the scene,” the DIG said.

“The policemen took the victim, a son of a gold merchant, into protective custody,” the police official said.

“Some criminals were stalking my son for last three days,” local trader later told the police. “They were intending to kidnap my son for ransom,” the trader said.