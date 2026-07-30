Motorway Police seize large consignment of arms, munitions at M-5

MULTAN: Motorway Police seized a large consignment of arms and over 18000 rounds from a car at motorway M-5, police spokesman said on Thursday.

Police arrested two suspects near Rohri and foiled a bid to supply arms and munitions in interior of Sindh from Peshawar by car, motorway spokesman stated.

Arrested accused Ubaidullah and Abdullah have been natives of Peshawar and Kohat.

The accused tried to break the police checking posts at three points to escape, official said.

The police recovered 14 SMGs, 19 pistols of 30 bore, four nine mm pistols. Moreover, 46 additional SMG magazines, 43 pistol magazines and four telescopes were also recovered, motorway police spokesman said.

The arrested men and recovered arms and ammunition, have been handed over to Sukkur Police.