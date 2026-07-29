Motorway police urge caution as monsoon rains continue

The Motorway Police have issued a public travel advisory, urging motorists and passengers across Pakistan to exercise caution as monsoon rains continue.

A spokesperson advised travellers and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys during periods of heavy rainfall. Drivers have been warned that wet roads could become slippery and reduced visibility may increase the risk of accidents on motorways and national highways.

Motorists in Karachi have been urged to reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles while driving in the rain. The spokesperson also advised drivers to use headlights whenever necessary to improve visibility.

Travellers planning to visit hilly or mountainous areas have been cautioned about the risk of landslides and advised to avoid non-essential travel.

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The Motorway Police also warned people not to attempt crossing flooded roads, streams or rain-fed waterways due to the risk of flash flooding.

Those travelling to northern areas have been advised to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions before setting out.

Drivers have also been reminded not to use mobile phones while driving and to keep their full attention on the road at all times.