Mouni Roy details distressing harassment at Haryana event

Renowned Indian actress Mouni Roy has spoken out about an unsettling encounter she experienced at a recent event in Karnal, Haryana. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 24, the Naagin star revealed that she was harassed by several audience members, including older men.

Mouni Roy expressed her disgust, recounting how men approached the stage and placed their hands on her waist under the guise of taking photos. When she rebuffed their advances, she says they became hostile. The 40-year-old actress explained that the situation escalated as she reached the stage, where two men in the front row began making crude comments, using obscene gestures, and calling her names. According to the Bollywood star, when she gestured for them to stop, they responded by throwing flowers at her. Despite the distressing circumstances, she finished her performance, noting that no one removed the men from the front of the stage.

Raising concerns for young women early in their careers, she wrote, “If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what it must be like for new girls just starting out. I am humiliated and traumatized, and I want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behavior.”

In a subsequent post, she added that while she was on the elevated stage, several “uncles” began filming low-angle videos of her. “I love my country, our people, and our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never post anything negative about what I go through, but for this, I have no words,” she continued.

Concluding her remarks, she expressed her frustration at the lack of respect shown to performers. “I have no words or insults that would make sense of this behavior. As actors, we attend these events to celebrate with the bride and groom. We are their guests, and yet they harass us like this. Yuck.”

Mouni Roy, who starred alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh in last year’s The Virgin Tree (previously titled The Bhootni), most recently appeared in the OTT espionage thriller Salakaar.