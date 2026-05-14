Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar part ways

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has confirmed her separation from her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, in a joint Instagram statement after four years of marriage.

“We note with disappointment the unnecessary and inappropriate interference in our personal lives by certain quarters of the media,” the couple shared in the post. “We wish to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to resolve these matters privately and amicably.”

The 40-year-old actress noted that falsehoods and fabricated stories, which do not accurately depict their relationship, have been used to sensationalize their private lives.

“After careful consideration of our changing personal priorities, we have chosen to move forward on separate paths with mutual respect and understanding,” Mouni Roy stated. “Our focus at this time is on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately.”

She further added, “We are incredibly appreciative of the respect for our privacy and the ongoing support we have received during this time, and we will strive to maintain our friendship moving forward.”

Suraj Nambiar, who had been living overseas for many years, first met Mouni Roy in 2018 during a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. The two began spending more time together during Mouni’s frequent trips to the city, and their close friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Their connection grew stronger during the COVID-19 lockdown after they had been dating for several years.