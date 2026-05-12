Whispers around Bollywood actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have suddenly picked up pace online, and this time it isn’t because of a public appearance or a glamorous vacation post.

What really got people talking was Suraj Nambiar quietly disappearing from Instagram altogether, right after social media users noticed that he and Mouni Roy were no longer following each other.

For many fans, that was enough to spark separation rumours. Then came another detail that added to the noise. Before deleting his account, Suraj Nambiar was reportedly seen removing pictures linked to his wedding with Mouni Roy, something eagle-eyed followers caught onto almost instantly.

What makes the situation more interesting is that Mouni Roy hasn’t erased everything connected to the marriage. Despite unfollowing Suraj Nambiar herself, her Instagram still carries several memories from their wedding ceremonies and honeymoon days. Those posts remain untouched for now, which has only deepened speculation instead of calming it.

Then there’s Disha Patani, whose social media activity became part of the conversation almost immediately. People noticed that Disha Patani, known to be extremely close to Mouni Roy, had also unfollowed Suraj Nambiar before his profile vanished.

Online discussions quickly ran with the details, especially because Disha has been part of Mouni Roy’s inner circle for years and even attended the couple’s wedding celebrations in 2022.

The relationship between the Naagin actor and Suraj Nambiar goes back to 2018, when they reportedly met in Dubai through mutual friends during a New Year gathering.

While Mouni Roy continued building her career in television and films, Suraj Nambiar stayed largely away from the entertainment spotlight, focusing on business interests in Dubai after returning there following his studies.

At the moment, neither side has spoken publicly about the rumours. Still, the sudden Instagram exit by Suraj Nambiar, coupled with the unfollowing spree around Mouni Roy, has been enough to keep gossip pages and fan communities busy over the last few days.