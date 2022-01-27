Actor Mouni Roy ties the knot in a South-Indian ceremony

Indian film and TV actor Mouni Roy tied the knot to beau Suraj Nambiar earlier today in a South-Indian-style wedding ceremony.

Television turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy exchanged the vows with Suraj Nambiar as per the Malayali rituals in the morning today, whereas, the traditional Bengali wedding will be taking place in the evening.

Pictures from pre-wedding festivities started pouring in yesterday via various celebs who were attending the limited affair. Celebrations for the overjoyed couple began with conventional Haldi and Mehendi events.

Flaunting her bridal glow, Mouni kept it elegant in an all-white attire for the Haldi, adorned with floral jewelry, whereas, the bride-to-be slipped in a more fun outfit for mehndi session, a bright yellow tassel-laden lehenga-choli.

The ‘Naagin’ star didn’t miss a chance to shake a leg on her mehndi with friends and family.

For her Malayali rituals, the actor looked radiant in a traditional white-red outfit, with gold jewelry, and tied up floral adorned braid, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram, with the caption ,”I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22″.

The new bride earlier shared another happy picture with now-husband Suraj, and termed him as “Everything”.

The limited affair at Goa was attended by a bunch of Mouni’s industry pals including co-star Arjun Bijlani, dancers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashika Goradia among others.

We wish the beautiful couple a very happy married life.

