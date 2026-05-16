MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy has turned off the comments section on her Instagram posts after announcing her divorce/separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

This followed a wave of negative comments where social media users dragged her close friend Disha Patani into the controversy, baselessly accusing her of being involved in the marital issues or acting as a “home-wrecker.”

Mouni and Suraj (who married in a private ceremony in Goa in January 2022) issued a joint statement confirming they are parting ways amicably after four years.

They requested privacy and asked media/fans to stop spreading false stories.

The couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked initial rumors.

Netizens flooded Mouni’s posts (including older ones) with comments targeting Disha Patani, despite no evidence linking her to the separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni and Disha have long described their bond as sisterly, and Disha has been in her own public relationship.

In response, Mouni disabled comments and hid existing ones on the joint divorce announcement post. No comments are currently visible.