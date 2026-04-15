Moya Brennan: Legendary Irish singer dies at 73

Moya Brennan, one of the most recognisable voices in Celtic music and the lead vocalist of the Irish folk group Clannad, has passed away at the age of 73. According to her family, she died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, in her home county of Donegal. In recent years, she had been dealing with pulmonary fibrosis and the potential need for a double lung transplant.

Born in Dublin on August 4, 1952, as Máire Philomena Ní Bhraonáin, Brennan was the eldest of nine children. Growing up in a musical family, she received formal training at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. In 1970, she co-founded Clannad alongside her brothers, Pól and Ciarán, and their uncles, Noel and Pádraig Ó Dugáin.

The group’s breakthrough came in 1983 with the album Magical Ring and the hit single “Theme from Harry’s Game,” which reached the UK Top 5 and brought international awareness to Irish-language music. This success led to major television and film work, including the score for the series Robin of Sherwood. The family eventually became one of Ireland’s most significant musical dynasties, further solidified when Brennan’s sister, Eithne Ní Bhraonáin, achieved global fame as Enya.

Throughout her career, Brennan collaborated with renowned musicians such as Bruce Hornsby, Ronan Keating, Robert Plant, Shane MacGowan, and Bono of U2. She launched a successful solo career in 1992 with the album Máire and continued to perform and compose for decades, with her work featured on the soundtracks of numerous international film and television productions.

Outside of music, Brennan supported various charitable organisations that provided assistance to people with disabilities and those recovering from addiction. She was candid about the challenges she faced throughout her life and often spoke about how her Christian faith helped her navigate illness and adversity. She began using the professional name Moya Brennan in 2002, eventually adopting it officially.

She is survived by her husband, British photojournalist Tim Jarvis, and their two children.