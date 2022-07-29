MPA Abdul Rasheed: JI lawmaker, others arrested in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Lyari, Syed Abdul Rasheed and many others have been arrested by Karachi police for staging a protest against the dilapidated sewerage system in Lyari Town, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video message, MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed said that he was kept at the Chakiwara police station. He said that they established protest camps across Lyari to highlight the sewerage issues in the area when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers allegedly attacked their camp.

He said that four JI workers were injured in the attack carried out by PPP workers in Lyari who have been shifted to the hospital. The Sindh Assembly lawmaker said that he was kept in police lock-up and he was tortured by the police officer.

Following his arrest, a large number of JI workers reached Chakiwara police station and started protesting against the police action.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the arrest of MPA Abdul Rasheed and demanded the authorities to immediately release him.

The residents of several areas of Lyari Town have staged protests multiple times against the dilapidated sewerage system and other issues of drinking water, electricity and gas shortage, however, the concerned authorities did not address the issues.

