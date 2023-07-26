MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew shot dead in Karachi gun attack

KARACHI: Brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro were shot dead in a firing incident at their vehicle in Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, unknown attackers riding motorbikes opened fire at MPA Aslam Abro’s car in Defence Phase 7, Karachi. The police said four persons were in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

As a result of the firing, Aslam Abro’s brother lawyer Akram Abro and his son, Shehryar Abro were killed۔

Police say shells of 9MM pistols have been found at the crime scene, and added more than 25 fire were shot at the vehicle.

According to police officials, statements of eyewitnesses will be recorded while the police are in contact with the affected family.

According to the initial reports, the police said the attack is said to be the result of old enmity. Aslam Abro hails from Sindh’s Jacobabad district, where his family is reportedly having old enmities, the police said and added that an investigation will be carried out with the help of CCTV footage.