MPA Hafiz Farhat sent to jail on physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas on a two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to firing on the police party and vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest against ‘rigging’ in the elections, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police produced the MPA who joined the SIC after being elected a PTI-backed independent candidate before the ATC and sought his physical remand. The police maintained that the accused MPA’s custody is required for investigation.

The ATC judge handed over Hafiz Farhat Abbas to police on a two-day physical remand and directed the investigators to produce him on March 13.

Meanwhile, the ATC discharged other accused persons from the charges. The SIC MPA along with others have been booked at Anarkali police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Earlier on March 10, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa were arrested as the party leaders and workers staged nationwide protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 general election and stealing of mandate.

PTI leaders and workers took to the streets across the country with rallies being held in various cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with protests in Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank, and other cities.

In Karachi, police and Sindh Rangers personnel have been deployed in front of the Korangi Deputy Commissioner’s office in anticipation of protest by PTI workers.