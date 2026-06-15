KARACHI: Another case of monkeypox (mpox) has been reported in Karachi, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 11, according to health authorities.

Hospital officials said a 35-year-old resident of Mohabbat Nagar in Landhi tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the isolation ward of Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital (SIDH) NIPA.

According to the hospital administration, the patient visited the facility on Saturday, where tests were conducted after he showed symptoms of mpox. The infection was later confirmed through a PCR test.

Officials said the patient has no recent travel history.

With the latest case, the number of mpox patients reported at SIDH NIPA has risen to eight.

The new case comes after health authorities earlier reported an mpox infection in a 40-year-old resident of Gulistan-e-Johar. Hospital officials had said that patient also had no recent travel history and was admitted to the isolation ward after testing positive through a PCR test.

Health authorities are monitoring both patients and have advised the public to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with the virus.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Common symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash. The disease drew global attention during the 2022-23 outbreak and continues to be monitored by health authorities worldwide.