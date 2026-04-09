Sindh issues alert as mpox case confirmed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Health Department of Sindh has issued an alert after confirming a case of mpox in Karachi, urging the public to remain cautious but not panic.

According to the Sindh Health Department, a 20-year-old resident of the Buffer Zone area has tested positive for the mpox virus.

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The patient first developed symptoms on 2 April 2026, including high fever, headache and a rash.

A PCR test conducted at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) confirmed the infection on 8 April 2026. He has since been moved to an isolation ward at the Sindh Institute of Infectious Diseases (SIDH).

According to the Medical officials of SIDH, the patient is currently in stable condition.

Authorities have also identified the patient’s parents and a cousin and placed them under close observation. So far, none have shown any symptoms of mpox.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Sindh Director Dr Asif Syed, a special investigation team, headed by Dr Shankar, has been formed and tasked with determining how the virus was transmitted.

The health department has advised citizens to stay vigilant, maintain precautions and seek immediate medical attention at a government hospital if they experience high fever or unusual skin rashes.