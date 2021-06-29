MPs to be briefed on US airbases to end speculations: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded on Tuesday Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for swiftly arresting all the culprits behind the Lahore bast.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, he said that terrorists keep attempting to destabilise Pakistan but they will fail in their nefarious designs.

“Pakistan has learned a lot from its past experience,” Qureshi pointed out.

The foreign minister said opposition parities had been calling on the government to take them into confidence on reports about allowing the US to use Pakistan’s airbases for cross-border military action after American troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We are going to convene a meeting of the National Assembly’s Committee on National Security on July 1 after the budget is passed today to put an end to the opposition’s speculations about the issue, he said and added opposition and treasury members have been invited to attend the session.

About the FATF action plan, the foreign minister said that checking money laundering and terror financing is vital for Pakistan.