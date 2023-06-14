MQM boycott resulted in JI’s LG-polls victory: Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said MQM-P boycott resulted in Jamat-e-Islami (JI)’s Local Government LG-polls victory, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sharjeel Memon claimed that PPP has a maximum number of voters for Karachi mayor election, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) is in second number while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in third.

He said that the 30 PTI members revealed JI registered FIRs against them but PTI members warned JI to squash the FIR otherwise they wouldn’t cast their vote.

Sharjeel Memon refuted the rumours that PTI LG members are abducted he claimed that all 30 members are at their homes.

He lambasted JI saying that they are a fascist organization and the nation has rejected them.

‘Procedure for election’

A day earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the procedure for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor election scheduled to take place on June 15.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 366 members of city council will be allowed to enter at 9 am on June 15 and the doors of the polling station will be closed at 10:30 am.

Party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.