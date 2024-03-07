MQM will cast vote to Asif Zardari in Presidential Election: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the MQM will cast vote to Asif Ali Zardari in presidential election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference alongside with Nadeem Afzal Chan, PPP leader said that Asif Zardari will bag over 400 votes in president’s election.

It is to be mentioned here that the presidential election of Pakistan has been scheduled on March 09 (Saturday).

He said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and PTI founder’s joining hands is an odd political alliance. “Fazl ur Rehman’s mandate was stolen in KP and he is crying foul in Sindh and Balochistan”, Kundi said.

He said political parties getting prepared for coming to roads. Referring noisy scenes in the parliament, Kundi said, the opposition should not complain, if the legislation will be completed in noise.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the politics has been ICU in Pakistan and emphasized over the need of national dialogue. “Political parties should initiate dialogue within the Parliament as well as outside of it,” he added.