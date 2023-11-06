32.9 C
MQM delegation to leave for Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: A meeting between the MQM-P delegation and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has been decided, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has contacted the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and invited the MQM delegation to Lahore for a meeting in a telephonic conversation, sources said.

According to sources, the MQM delegation, comprises of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will leave for Lahore tomorrow for meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif discussed political situation with Khalid Maqbool and discussed working relationship, general elections, political alliance and other matters.

They also discussed a strong political alliance in Sindh and joining hands against the People’s Party, sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N has announced that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started political activities. He also held a meeting with the senior party leadership at the PML-N secretariat.

According to reports Nawaz Sharif will hold various political meetings and lead the party’s election campaign.

