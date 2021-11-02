MQM files petition in SHC against political postings in civic bodies

KARACHI: MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari has filed petition in Sindh High Court against political postings in the civic bodies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government of Sindh, secretary local government, Administrator Karachi, the election commission and others have been made respondents in the MQM petition.

The petitioner has requested the high court to issue an order to the provincial government for holding the local government elections immediately.

The petition seeks a restraining order for the government over posting of the bureaucrats on political grounds as administrators in Sindh.

The petition also seeks cancellation of posting notifications of the officials of other areas in the city government departments.

The petitioner pleaded the high court to issue an order for recruitment under the Sindh Civil Servants Act 1973 and implementation of the rural and urban quota.

It is to be mentioned here that Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment has been appointed Karachi’s Administrator.

Earlier, Sindh government had nominated deputy commissioners and other bureaucrats as administrators of municipal bodies after the local government councils completed their tenure in the province in 2020.

