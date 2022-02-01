MQM files petition in SHC for empowerment of local governments

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday filed a petition in Sindh High Court for implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision on local government powers, ARY News reported.

MQM’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel and other leaders have filed a petition in the high court seeking an order for empowerment of local governments in Sindh under the verdict of the apex court today.

MQM-P leaders pleaded for amendments in Sindh Local Government Act in the light of the supreme court’s decision.

The petition seeks empowerment of LDA, KDA, MDA and other city bodies and enforcement on deletion of the local government act’s clauses 74 and 75 as per the apex court’s decision.

It is to be mentioned here that the Supreme Court today on a plea of MQM-P, decided that the Sindh government is bound to establish an empowered local bodies system.

The court further directed that devising a master plan and implementation on it comes under the domain of the local government while the provincial authorities also barred from launching new projects which come under the limits of the local government.

It ruled that the Sindh government is liable to have a good working relationship with the local government and should ensure provision of financial, administrative and political powers guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The apex court also annulled articles 74 and 75 of the Sindh local government act and directed the provincial authorities to ensure that all laws should be in harmony with the constitutional framework.

