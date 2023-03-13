MQM founder loses £10m properties case to MQM-P in London

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder has lost a case of six properties in London, worth £10 million, to MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) after a legal battle at the United Kingdom (UK) High Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a London high court heard a case regarding the ownership of six properties, including the MQM secretariat, in London. Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haque represented the MQM-P in the UK court.

During the hearing Judge Clive Jones ruled that MQM founder had resigned from the party after his August 2016 speech. “In this regard, MQM-P are the true beneficiaries of the trusts that control London’s properties,” he added.

The judge noted that MQM-P is the real MQM and its members are the actual owners of London properties, which are currently under the control of Altaf Hussain.

Federal Minister Aminul Haque filed the case. Party leader Nadeem Nusrat appeared in the London court to record his statement while Farooq Sattar recorded his words via video link.

The trial of the second part of the case will also begin, wherein the income from the properties will be heard.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM Founder was facing proceedings before the UK high court after MQM Pakistan petitioned to get control of seven London properties worth over £10 million belonging to the political party.

These properties included Abbey View house, High View Gardens first house, Whitchurch Lane first house, Brookfield Avenue house, High View Gardens second house, Whitchurch Lane second house, and the MQM office in Elizabeth House.

