KARACHI, August 3: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters in Bahadurabad was locked on Sunday after an armed clash between rival party factions left the premises in chaos, prompting the deployment of police and Rangers.

According to initial reports, workers belonging to the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal factions exchanged gunfire and physically assaulted each other during a dispute inside the party headquarters.

The confrontation reportedly began while the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui group was holding a meeting on Independence Day celebrations. During the session, members of the Mustafa Kamal faction, led by Anees Qaimkhani, arrived at the headquarters to hold a separate meeting.

Sources said the situation escalated after the headquarters’ administration attempted to stop the second group from entering the building, leading to a violent confrontation between the rival factions.

Following the clash, party leaders and workers dispersed from the area, while the Bahadurabad headquarters was locked.

Police and Rangers were deployed around the headquarters to prevent any further unrest. Security personnel remained stationed at the site as authorities monitored the situation.

No official statement has yet been issued by the MQM leadership regarding the incident, while police are gathering details about the clash and the reported exchange of gunfire.