MQM-L ‘target killer’ Danish Kala arrested by CTD in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday apprehended an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L), based on a tip-off operation, ARY News reported.

CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar stated that the accused identified as Mansoor alias ‘Danish Kala’ was arrested in a tip-off operation in Karachi’s Surjani town near 4K Chorangi area.

The accused, Wasim Khan alias Kashif, during the investigation, made significant revelations, stating that back in 2014 when the linguistic riots and killings were on the rise across Karachi, Mansoor received an instruction from the sector office of MQM-L after he with his accomplice shot down two Lyari Gang war members who later identified as Abdul Wahid and Danish Achham.

Following the murder of the Lyari gang war members, a case was registered in the New Karachi Industrial Area police station against the accused murderer Danish.

According to the CTD’s officials, Danish was named the prime suspect in the case, after which he ran into hiding in Hyderabad and became a fugitive.

He added that Danish recently returned to Karachi, and was arrested on a tip-off operation. Meanwhile, the suspect is being investigated regarding MQM London’s setup.