MQM leaders appear before ATC in ARY News attack case

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and others appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the ARY News office attack case on Saturday.

The ATC conducted the hearing of a case related to the ARY News office attack case. The MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and others have appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the prosecution did not produce any witnesses today. Later, the ATC adjourned the hearing till November 27 after ordering to produce witnesses and accused.

Cases had been registered against the accused in Artillery Ground police station in which more than 100 persons including MQM leadership were nominated.

The media houses had been ransacked as MQM workers went berserk after listening to the highly provocative speech of their London-based chief, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

An anti-terrorism court had indicted MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in the case pertaining to attack media houses in 2018.

The court had also declared MQM founder and scores of other accused as absconders in the case.

