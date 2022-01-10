MQM moves National Assembly over Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly over the Murree tragedy, ARY News reported on Monday.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali, an MQM MNA from Karachi, has submitted adjournment motion over the snowfall tragedy in Murree that claimed at least 22 precious human lives.

The mover seeks the house to adjourn the routine proceedings to debate over the tragedy unfolded at the Murree hill station.

“The government institutions were failed to fulfill their responsibilities in Murree,” according to the adjournment motion.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on last Friday night.

An initial investigation report of the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

The initial investigation report stated that the main roads of Murree hill station and its adjoining areas were not maintained for the last two years that had caused disruption in traffic flow due to snow-filled pits.

On the other hand, the absence of government machinery for clearing the slippery roads on the main exit routes of Murree became disastrous. Moreover, the tourists had preferred to stay in their vehicles due to the suspension of electricity to the hotels.

Comments

comments