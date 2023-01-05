MQM mulls over issues with PPP, Jan 09 protest, in party session

KARACHI: An emergency meeting of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee, discussed issues with People’s Party and other matters, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM session in Bahadurabad chaired by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also discussed the party’s protest on January 09, the issue of delimitation and other matters, sources said.

According to sources, meeting reviewed preparations for the party’s protest on January 09 and decided to expand the protest to Hyderabad.

The meeting also held detailed review of the decisions taken by the Sindh government. The party session also decided to protest against the attitude of the People’s Party and delimitation issue in Hyderabad, party sources added.

The MQM-P had earlier decided to hold a protest rally on January 09 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

The decision was taken during workers convention of MQM-P Rabta Committee held in Karachi.

The MQM-P has rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of the local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The talks between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the MQM-P at Bilawal House Karachi remained inconclusive as deadlock persisted over the core issues.

The PPP on Wednesday complained to the federal government over MQM-P’s behaviour. According to sources, PPP shared details of benefits MQM-P got after coalition with the PDM at the federal level.

