MQM will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi Administrator: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Rejecting a Sindh government’s plan to appoint Pakistan Peoples Party leader Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday threatened that it would go to any extent against the decision, ARY News reported.

In a statement, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui categorically rejected the provincial government’s decision about appointment of Murtaza Wahab on the post. He maintained that the Sindh government had not consulted his party over the matter.

He maintained that MQM will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi Administrator. The MQM-P leader also hinted at taking out mass rally against the Sindh government.

Earlier today, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had rejected a Sindh government’s plan to appoint PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of Karachi.

“No consultation has been made on the appointment of Murtaza Wahab on the post,” the governor had said adding that it could not happen as he belonged to a political party.

It had been agreed previously during a meeting attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and military leadership at the Governor House that Karachi administrator would be unbiased and non-political, Imran Ismail had said while speaking to media in Karachi.