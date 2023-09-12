MQM not involved in Baldia factory fire, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convener Mustafa Kamal said that MQM not involved in the Baldia factory fire, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programe “11th Hour”, the MQM-P leader said that the incident occurred in 2012 but the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed in 2015.

He said that the first two JITs revealed that Baldia factory fire was caused by a short circuit and there is no CCTV footage or any video of the incident despite the cameras being working at the time of incident.

He said that MQM was not involved in the Baldia factory fire as the party had so many other ways of getting the ransom amount.

On September 11, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected appeals of MQM’s Rehman Bhola and Zubair Chariya against death sentences in Baldia factory fire case.

A division bench of the high court announcing its decision on appeals of convicts against sentences declared life term of the factory’s four employees, Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood, and Ali Mohammad, as void.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed down verdict on September 22, 2020, sentencing Zubair aka Chariya and Abdul Rehman aka Bhola to death for their role in the deaths of over 260 people on September 11, 2012, in deadly factory fire in Karachi’s Baldia Town.

The ATC awarded life sentence to factory’s four employees – Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Mohammad for their role in the incident. An accused Fazal Ahmed died during imprisonment.

It is pertinent to mention here that a blaze at Ali Enterprises factory in Baldia Town of Karachi on September 11, 2012, killed at least 258 people in one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters.

The case took a new turn in February 2015 when Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, submitted a joint investigation team (JIT) report to the Sindh High Court (SHC), which revealed that the factory was set on fire after its owners failed to pay extortion money.