MQM-P seeks immediate inclusion of Article 140-A in proposed 28th Amendment

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday stressed the urgent need for the 28th constitutional amendment with Article 140-A, aimed at empowering local governments.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P Convener and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the party was demanding the immediate introduction of the amendment.

He emphasized that MQM-P was not seeking any political gain for itself but was focused on strengthening democracy in the country.

Khalid Maqbool said the primary objective of the amendment should be the effective implementation of Article 140-A, which guarantees citizens’ participation in local governance and decision-making.

He added that, amid heightened regional tensions, the constitutional amendment had become more necessary than ever. He also warned that Karachi, as a key economic hub, must remain secure and empowered to ensure national stability.

“The Constitution of Pakistan was created to safeguard the rights of the people. The 28th amendment must be introduced immediately to empower citizens at the grassroots level,” Siddiqui said.

He noted that MQM-P currently does not have a single chairman or councillor across Pakistan and stressed that decision-making powers should be devolved to the people.

Senior MQM-P leader Dr. Farooq Sattar said the time had come to end the feudal system in Pakistan and establish full local and urban autonomy through a strong and empowered local government system.

Mustafa Kamal echoed the demand, stating that ongoing regional conflicts have made the constitutional amendment even more crucial for the country’s security and democratic governance.