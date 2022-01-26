MQM-P announces black day, demands resignation of CM Murad

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) on Wednesday announced that it would observe black day tomorrow (Thursday) against police torture on party workers protesting outside CM House against recently enacted Sindh LG law, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference outside Karachi Press Club, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that party would observe black day on Thursday across the province against the brutality of Sindh police and demanded immediate removal of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

“Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah must step down or else “the doors of the city would be shut for him,” said Siddiqui.

He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and demanded immediate suspension of Sindh Inspector General of Police from office.

Earlier, police baton-charged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and fired tear gas to disperse the protesting activists outside the Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi.

The MQM-P workers including women and children have been baton-charged by police officials in a sudden move to disperse the protestors outside the CM House.

A female worker’s condition was deteriorated due to heavy firing at the protestors of tear gas shells by police. It was learnt that 10 MQM-P workers were detained by the policemen from the protest venue.

MQM-P Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also arrested in injured condition.

