MQM-P announces to vote for Zardari in presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to vote for Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, ARY News reported.

MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made the announcement in joint media talk with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the new government’s main focus will be on Karachi.

“We will resolve issues of Karachi with joint efforts. Asif Ali Zardari as a President will take every possible measure for Karachi. We will also take steps at the local level,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said

He said that that together, they all could resolve issues of Karachi.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that construction and development of Pakistan is their ‘first goal.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s residence in the the parliament lodges

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Saad Rafique and Azam Nazir Tarar.

Earlier, the MQM-P agreed to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election in a meeting with Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation held a meeting with the prime minister after a dinner hosted by the premier in honour of allied parties. The sources privy to the development said that Shehbaz Sharif requested the MQM-P to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the the presidential election set to be held on March 9.

“The MQM-P’s all demands are rightful,” Shehbaz said while seeking the party’s support for the joint candidate. The sources said that after the meeting with the prime minister, the MQM-P agreed to vote for Asif Ali Zardari.