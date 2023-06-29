MQM-P apprises PM Shehbaz of ‘anomalies’ in voters’ list

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has apprised Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif of alleged anomalies in voters’ list, saying that his party would not accept any election until the issues are resolved, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM-P convener held a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the country’s current political and economic situation. They also held discussion about the future plan of action and upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui apprised the prime minister of alleged anomalies in voters’ list. He also warned that his party would not accept the results of any elections until the issues related with electoral rolls were fixed.

Khalid Maqbool also apprised PM Shehbaz of the concerns regarding the Sindh Election Commissioner. In response, the premier assured the MQM-P leader of addressing the reservations soon.

Earlier on June 19, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui wrote to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over reservations on voter lists and registration of voters.

In a letter, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that millions of new voters have been included in voter lists after the 7th census.

He said that finalizing the voter list without the inclusion of new voters will deprive them of casting their vote and it will raise questions on the transparency of upcoming elections.

The MQM-P leader demanded that the ECP should extend the date of finalizing the voter list till the announcement of next general elections schedule.