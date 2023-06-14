MQM-P apprises PM Shehbaz of K-Electric’s ‘dire performance’

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and apprised the latter of K-Electric’s (KE) ‘dire performance’, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P convener tabled a letter before PM Shehbaz Sharif, apprising the latter of K-Electric’s (KE) ‘dire performance’.

Khalid Maqbool asked the prime minister to issued licences to new electricity companies, terming the renewal of K-Electric’s licence ‘an opportunity’.

“The people of Karachi should have access to affordable and quality electricity options”, he said on the occasion.

In this regard, sources claimed, PM Shehbaz has sought a report from the relevant authorities on the K-Electric issue.

During the meeting, the MQM-P convener also requested the prime minister to establish a new federal university in Karachi. He also requested ‘special measures’ to improve the infrastructure of city’s industrial zone.

It is pertinent to mention here that K-Electric (KE) – the city’s sole power distribution company sought renewal of its licence as it is about to expire after 20 years.

The twenty-year term of K-Electric’s power distribution license is about to expire on July 20, and the company has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the renewal of its distribution licence.

K-Electric has requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years until July 20, 2043.

K-Electric in its request to the NEPRA has stated that it is serving 3.4 million consumers and the licence renewal is in the interest of consumers and the power industry.