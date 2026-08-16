KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique suggested that all political parties set aside their personal interests and initiate a dialogue with each other to form new provinces in the country, ARY News reported.

Holding a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters alongside leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, and Anis Kaimkhani, the Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique stated that new provinces should be created based on national need.

Dr. Siddique noted that various political parties are beginning to align with MQM-P’s demand and suggestions.

He urged political parties to engage in discussions regarding the critical demand for new provinces, leaving their personal and political interests behind.

Emphasizing the need for a national dialogue to establish new provinces, the MQM-P Chairman added that the case for a new province is strongest in Sindh.

He clarified that this decision is not just for Karachi, but for all cities and regions across the country.

The demand for new provinces is not an organizational or political necessity, but a necessity for the whole of Pakistan, he said.

He highlighted that while the population has grown at a rapid pace, no new provinces have been created to keep up with this expansion.

He presented a proposed framework and formal demand for creating new administrative units and provinces across the country.

Additionally, he stated that the party had only participated in passing the 18th Amendment to make Article 140-A more effective.